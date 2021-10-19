ENHYPEN Brings Home the First Winning Trophy for the Song ‘Tamed-Dashed’ on ‘The Show’!

SBS MTV‘s music program, ‘The Show‘ today, October 19, 2021 has finished broadcasting and announced the winner.

ENHYPEN, the boy group created by BE:LIFT, won their first trophy for their comeback song, ‘Tamed-Dashed’.

ENHYPEN managed to bag a score of 7770 points, beating Lee Chan Won in second place with 4795 points. Meanwhile, Jo Yuri with the song ‘Glassy’ took third place with 4588 points.

This first ‘Tamed-Dashed’ win also became ENHYPEN’s fourth trophy since its debut in 2020 with the song ‘Given-Taken’.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN and fans, ENGENE on their first win with ‘Tamed-Dashed’ on ‘The Show‘!