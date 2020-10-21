ENHYPEN Announces Official Debut With Shocking Trailer

The 7 members of ENHYPEN will soon be making their stage debuts, the K-pop boy group released the first teaser for their first music project, and ENGENE is excited to see the stars perform.

After winning the final of the I-LAND program, the boys of ENHYPEN announced their debut, the group represented by the entertainment company BELIFT LAB Incorporations, shared the teaser for their first official music project as a group and as idols.

Sunghoon, Sunoo, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki have powerfully drawn the attention of international audiences for their prowess on stage in areas such as dance, rap, and singing.

This morning, ENGENE was surprised by a news, as the rookie artists plan to dazzle in their debut, the future stars prepare to release their music and shared the ‘Debut Trailer 1: Choose-Chosen’.

ENHYPEN BECOMES A TREND BY REVEALING THE FIRST TEASER OF HİS DEBUT

Through the YouTube channel Big Hit Labels, the first trailer debut of ENHYPEN was revealed, the clip is entitled ‘Choose-Chosen’ and has a duration of more than one minute. The video begins with the characteristic intro of Big Hit, later, a mysterious figure appears in the middle of the forest.

The debut trailer also included scenes of the 7 idols trained and with legends such as ‘Trainee – Artist’, alluding to the evolution through which Korean pop stars have gone.

In one part of the ENHYPEN clip it says:

We were desperate in our desire to transform, we believed that there were unknown dreams, because the whole road is stained with tears

Although there is still no official date for the debut of the idols, at the end of the clip appears ‘November 2020’, which suggests that before the end of the month, fans will be able to enjoy the band’s music.

ENGENE quickly became present on different digital platforms and the hashtags # ENHYPEN_DebutTrailer1 and #Choose_Chosen became a trend, in the post you can read the happiness of Internet users for the new ENHYPEN project.



