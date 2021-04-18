Enhance your gaming experience with Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth: The peripheral, with an average score of 4.1 out of five on Amazon, has four lighting modes and is compatible with all types of devices. The sound has been, little by little, earning the place it deserves in the audiovisual world until, almost, reaching the image. Both parts are inseparable when it comes to enjoying any movie or series and, of course, a good video game. The alternatives to enjoy an immersive and immersive experience are almost endless, with gaming helmets as a more than established trend, but there are others that are just as good and affordable. For example, these Bluetooth speakers for PCs from the Elegiant brand, available on Amazon, where they add more than 2,500 user reviews.

With an average score of 4.1 out of five in this online store, this peripheral has, among other benefits, a power of 10 watts, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and can also be used as a sound bar with a 2.0 stereo system. Compatible with all types of computers – desktop or laptop – and mobile, the speakers also have four LED light modes to adjust them to any environment and the taste of each user. Buy here for € 36.99.

SOUND BAR AND 2.0 STEREO SYSTEM

These PC speakers from the Elegiant brand stand out, above all, for their innovative and versatile design. Its removable structure – with magnetic lock – offers more options to use a speaker that, placed under the computer screen, can act as a sound bar. Of course, each speaker can also be placed on either side of the PC, like a 2.0 stereo system, in order to enjoy an immersive experience. Practical and ideal for daily use, they allow you to use them both to watch movies or series and to play games. “They are magnetized and can be divided down the middle. Ideal for a PC or laptop. I tested them on a television and they also sound very good, ”explains José Antonio, an Amazon user.