English breakfast: Prince William can prepare it!

Himself is the man! Many probably think that Prince William (40), as a member of the British Royal house, is usually surrounded by servants who read the heir to the throne every wish from the eyes. But this is not so. Denn der Zon von König Karl III (73) lives very modestly with his wife Princess Kate (40) and wanted to throw the household for two with her from the very beginning. The prince seems to be swinging a broom, but not only. Private now revealed that he also turns on the stove from time to time!

When the Prince travelled to Wales with his wife this week, William gave people, four, a sneak peek into his private life. The father-of-three proudly revealed that he has mastered the preparation of a full English breakfast: “I make a good breakfast with sausages, bacon and eggs, ” he laughed.

Prince William has already spoken about his cooking skills in the past. During his visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2017, the 40-year-old admitted: “I like to cook, but I’m not very good”. He prefers to eat steak, but has difficulty preparing it.