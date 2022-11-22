England Hero Marcus Rashford May Get a New Contract With Manchester United.

Halfway through, Manchester United remains on track to finish in the top four in the Premier League. They are currently only three points behind fourth with a game to spare.

One of the biggest changes that has happened to Eric ten Hag since he became United manager concerns the level of performance of previously ineffective stars.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Ten Hag era was Marcus Rashford. At the moment, he has scored eight goals and made three assists in 19 games.

Rashford shines for England

That’s a far cry from the five goals and two assists he recorded over the whole of last season. His performances this season forced England coach Gareth Southgate to reconsider his views, and he was forced to include the Mancunian for the World Cup.

On Monday against Iran, Rashford came on as a substitute and scored within 49 seconds of entering the field, becoming the third fastest substitute scorer in the history of the World Cups.

The goal was beautiful and showed how versatile he can be. It is quite obvious that Rashford prefers the left flank, but he scored both as a striker and from the right flank.

Marcus Rashford in 19 minutes vs. Iran: 26 touches

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal Unbelievable impact. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/I0VPag1uoy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2022

In the match against Iran, he received the ball on the right flank and pretended to throw before calmly scoring the ball, which was far from his penchant for power over placement.

It was a great message for Southgate before England’s next match against the USA. It was a timely reminder of his undoubted talent and a great way to exorcise the demons of the past.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has good news for the United faithful. Since Rashford’s contract expires in 2023, there have been many rumors about a potential departure from PSG, often mentioned among the suitors.

Receipt of a contract with United

But now an Italian journalist has reported that United are planning to offer the 25-year-old a new contract, even though the club has the option to extend his contract for another year.

Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new deal, it’s part of their plans. Despite the fact that his current contract expires in 2023, nothing will end next summer, as Manchester United have the option to include a clause extending his contract for another year.

“Eric ten Hag considers Rashford a really important player in the present and the future,” Romano said in his exclusive daily briefing.

It will be music to the ears of the United faithful, who see Rashford as a local guy making the community and the academy proud, and long may that continue.