Enemy Of The State: The World’s Most Dangerous Hero

Enemy Of The State: Mark Millar turned Wolverine into a ruthless villain who put SHIELD and the entire Marvel superhero community in check. To understand how Wolverine became a killing machine in Millar and John Romita Jr.’s comic, you have to understand what happened in the Marvel universe at the start of the new millennium. The company was showing signs of exhaustion in many of its collections, which still lived off the codes created in the mid-1960s. It was clear that a change of course was needed, the world had changed with the fall of the Twin Towers, but the heroes They continued to show an innocence that separated them more and more from reality and therefore from their readers. So Marvel decided to break the mold and turned all of its great collections upside down. Millar was the spearhead of this movement led by the new Ultimate universe and which had its greatest representative in the splendid The Ultimates, a revision of The Avengers much closer to that proposed by Alan Moore in Watchmen than to the original comic created by Stan. Lee and Jack Kirby. The series was a bestseller and greenlit many similar projects like Bendis’s in The New Avengers.

Suddenly, superheroes had become obscure, stories were related to film noir and spy films, and the great icons of Marvel were rebuilt. At this point Millar decides to take charge of a plot arc of one of the star collections of the house, Wolwerine. But since it is the canonical universe, it cannot be so disruptive and it is forced to place the character within a coherent timeline. To do this, he exhaustively reviews everything previously published and finds two stories that will greatly influence him.

Influences

The first is the limited series Honor (1982) by Cris Claremont and Frank Miller, in which the mutant returns to Japan to look for an old love and becomes involved in a plot in which he will fight against the Yakuza and the assassins of The Hand. . A story that drinks from the codes of the samurai and that presents Wolverine as a ronin, a figure that fits him perfectly. For the first time, the man is introduced instead of the hero, and doubts and fears replace the murderous urge as primal emotions.

The second is Weapon X (1991) by Barry Windsor-Smith, the legendary Conan artist. In this story one of the great mysteries of Marvel is revealed, the origin of Wolverine. It is a brutal, stark story, in which the reader understands where that resentment and darkness that surrounds Logan comes from. Stylistically it is a masterpiece, the British is probably the cartoonist who best dominates human anatomy and each of his vignettes is a true painting.