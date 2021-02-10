Enem digital 2020: official feedback will be released today

The official feedback of the digital version of the National High School Examination (Enem) will be released on Wednesday (10). Students who took the test will be able to check the result on the website of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). Despite not communicating a specific time, Inep says that the data should appear on the institute’s website in the late afternoon.

Enem digital started to be applied on January 31st. On the date, the students answered questions about languages, humanities and writing. Last Sunday (07) the test was about mathematics and natural sciences.

According to Inep, 93 thousand candidates were expected to take the digital version of the entrance exam. However, only 26,700 students attended. Abstention was 71.3%.

To take the test, students had to wear a mask and measure the temperature

This was the first time that Enem was held in this modality. The Federal Government’s idea is that by 2026 the total number of students taking the exams in digital format. Because of the medium-term goal, activities this year were considered a test. For the evaluations to be applied, computer labs were hired.

According to Inep, the final notes of those who took the Enem, both in print and digital, will be released on March 29.

The traditional Enem test was applied on 17 and 24 January. In all, about 2.4 million students attended the exam locations. The number represented less than half of the 5.5 million who signed up to take the test.

Enem digital

Both the digital and the printed version of Enem had alcohol gel application

Inep explained that the historical average of abstention is 27%, a number well below that registered this year. Alexandre Lopes, president of the institute, said that despite the pandemic, security was preserved and that the lack of students was an “individual decision”.