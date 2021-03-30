Enem announced the results this Monday (29); how consult

The National High School Examination (ENEM) will release the results of the 2020 edition this Monday (29). From 6 pm, the grades of the objective tests and the essay will be available for consultation on the participant’s page.

The results of the performance of the printed tests (first and second application), digital and PPL (for people deprived of their liberty) will be published. Coach performance reports will only be released on May 28, 2021.

How to consult the note of ENEM 2020

To check the performance bulletin at ENEM 2020, the student needs to access the participant’s page on the INEP website. Then, he must enter the federal government’s single login data.

If the student has lost the access information, it is possible to recover it by following the following steps:

-Inform the CPF,

-Click on Next and then on “I forgot my password”,

-Select one of the options to recover access (facial, cell, email or internet banking validation),

-Wait for the verification code to be sent,

-Finally, generate a new password.

Where can I use the ENEM 2020 notes?

Due to the pandemic, ENEM 2020 had its date changed from November 2020 to January and February 2021. As a result, the notes cannot be used in government programs like Prouni and Fies – they will only accept the results of previous exams.

Thus, students will only be able to use the ENEM 2020 grade in the Unified Selection System (SISU). The higher education access program selects students for public universities.

According to the Ministry of Education (MEC), SISU registrations will take place from April 6 to 9, 2021. In total, 209,109 thousand places will be available in more than 5,000 undergraduate courses.