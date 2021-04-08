Enem 2020: MEC publishes cut note

Enem 2020: The Ministry of Education (MEC) informed, through social networks, that the ranking of candidates from the National High School Examination (Enem) would be updated daily, which occurred for the first time this Wednesday (07). The updates will take place between 00:00 and 01:00 and registration will remain open until Friday (09), on the website https://sisu.mec.gov.br/#/.

As already known by many, the program offers higher education places in public institutions in the country. To participate in this selection, it is enough to have done Enem 2020 and not have zeroed the writing. The result of the regular call is scheduled for April 13.

If they are not called, the remaining students can still go to the selected institution through the waiting list, which runs from April 13 to 19. In fact, the convocation of this group should only occur as of April 23. So, patience is the word of the day.

SISU schedule

Check below the detailed official schedule of the Unified Selection System (SISU):

Registration: 04/04 to 09/04;

Result of the regular call: 04/13;

Deadline to participate in the waiting list: 13/04 to 19/04;

Regular call registration: 14/04 to 19/04;

Call for candidates from waiting lists: from 23/04.

How does the cut note work?

As already mentioned, the cut-off score is calculated daily while applications are open and corresponds to the lowest score among potentially selected candidates. The calculation of the grade is based on the number of places available and the total number of candidates enrolled in the course, by competition mode.

In other words, this means that it cannot be used as a parameter for determining approval. After all, the grade is variable and can change until the end of the registration period. It serves, therefore, only as a reference that allows the candidate to monitor his performance in Enem.