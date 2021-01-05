Enem 2020 discloses test locations

The Ministry of Education announced, this Tuesday (5th), the test sites of the National High School Examination (Enem) of 2020. The tests, postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, will take place in the next days 17 and 24 January, in the printed version, while the digital test will be applied on January 31 and February 7.

On the confirmation card it is possible to find information such as the place where Enem was applied, the dates and times the exam started, as well as the registration number for the exam, as well as other important data (need for specialized care and treatment by social name, for example, if such options were requested).

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (INEP), responsible for organizing the exam, it is recommended that candidates print the card available on the Enem page and take it on the day of the exam. It is worth remembering that the document is not sent by the Post Office, as was the case previously.

Also according to INEP, anyone with covid-19 or another infectious disease on the dates of Enem 2020 may participate in the reapplication of the tests, scheduled for February 23 and 24. In this case, it is necessary to make the request on the Participant’s Page before the first day of the race, stating his health condition.

How to consult the Enem test site

The consultation at the Enem 2020 test site can be done on the exam website, by clicking on the “Participant Page” option. It is necessary to inform the candidate’s CPF and the password registered during registration, to have access to the confirmation card.

The exam locations can also be checked in the official Enem app, available free of charge for Android and iOS (in the tool, the user must log in with the same data requested to access the web version).