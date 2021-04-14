Enel: whoever pays electricity bills through PicPay wins R $ 15 in cashback

Enel, the electricity distribution concessionaire in São Paulo, entered into a partnership with the digital payments platform PicPay.

From now on, whoever makes the payment of the invoice of the electricity bill using credit card for the first time in the app is entitled to a cashback of up to 40% of the value of the bill. The maximum return amount is R $ 15, which is stored in your virtual wallet and can be used for transfers and payments.

The action is already in effect and runs until May 12, 2021, both for customers with up to date accounts and for those with late monthly payments. It is valid for all residents of 24 municipalities in the area covered by Enel Distribution São Paulo and you can take any questions on the dealership’s website. Enel operates in other regions of Brazil, but the promotion is only valid for customers in São Paulo.

Digital transformation

The company’s objective is to expand the conditions for payment of the invoice, in addition to helping with the budget of customers and boosting the use of digital media. In times of a pandemic, this saves you from having to travel to lottery shops and banks, for example.

The PicPay app is available in digital stores for Android and iOS