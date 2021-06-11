Endless Dungeon Showcases More Of Its Gameplay At Summer Game Fest

Endless Dungeon, the newest chapter of the Endless franchise, won yesterday (10) a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest event, which also brought trailers and news for dozens of games. Check out a little of the Amplitude project in action:

This gunfight-filled roguelite was originally unveiled to the public at The Game Awards 2020, an event also hosted by Geoff Keighley, so it makes a lot of sense that the developer chose the Summer Game Fest to update its fans.

The isometric view is perfect for the game’s light tactical elements, which looks quite fun. In the video, we can see hordes of monsters attacking the heroes, who need to protect a crystal from their onslaught. That is, whether you play alone or cooperatively with your friends, it takes a lot of teamwork to win!

Although we don’t have a release date set yet, we already know that Endless Dungeon will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. What did you think of this gameplay trailer? Comment below!