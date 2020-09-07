Ending Flash support for Microsoft Edge explained

Microsoft shared some details on how to end support for Flash within Edge to align with Adobe’s plans. As expected, Flash will be disabled by default in Edge as of December 2020. Flash versions released before June 2020 will be blocked immediately. Those using pre-Chromium Edge and Internet Explorer 11 versions will not be able to receive Flash security updates from Microsoft.

If you want Flash to disappear completely, you will also have access to the tool that removes Flash as a component of Windows. This tool will be released in the fall and will appear in the Windows update in early 2021. And it will be available for Windows PCs as a recommended update a few months later. Microsoft says it will be a permanent Windows update and there is no way to go back.

As of the summer of 2021, Microsoft will also remove the developer framework tools, group policies and user interfaces related to Flash from the older Edge and IE11 versions, with batch updates from different versions of Windows, including Windows 10 and 8.1.

Corporate customers who will need Flash will still have options. Edge will allow Flash as a plug-in via Internet Explorer mode. However, in this case, you will also turn off the Flash code provided by Microsoft, and therefore you will not be able to get Microsoft’s support.

Microsoft actually does not have many options for the end of support set for the end of 2020. At the same time, Google is removing support for Flash from Chromium, the engine that is the basis of the current version of Edge. Adobe noted that it will warn people to remove Flash before this change occurs. Regardless, it’s good to know what Microsoft will do for this retiring web technology and when it will end support. We guess you will not miss this plugin that has lost its value and causes security problems.



