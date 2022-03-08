Ender Lilies Reaches 600,000 Units Sold And Presents Editions In Physical Format

Ender Lilies: Live Wire and Adglobe’s metroidvania will make the leap to the traditional physical format on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles. Open reservations. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has surpassed 600,000 units sold worldwide. The Live Wire and Adglobe metroidvania title edited by Binary Haze Interactive, one of the sensations of the independent scene of 2021, will close its commercial circle by making the leap to the physical format on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles; Reservations open this Tuesday, March 8, starting at 6:00 p.m. (CET).

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights opens pre-orders for its physical edition on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Limited Run Games will handle physical single editions of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Although the title is available in digital format on said systems plus Xbox One and PC (Steam), only the Sony and Nintendo platforms will have a box and disc/cartridge; and it will do so in two editions: one simple and one for collectors. We leave a direct link to the Limited Run Games store for those interested. At 18:00 (CET) they will be available for purchase. On April 10, the reservation processes will be closed.

Standard Edition of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights for PS4 and Nintendo Switch — $39.99.

Collector’s Edition of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights for PS4 and Nintendo Switch — $64.99.