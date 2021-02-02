Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, impressions

We show first impressions about this action RPG that is currently in Early Access and has a very promising future assured.

The video game Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is now available on the Steam platform as an Early Access, without a doubt a very interesting bet on metroidvania. In charge of Live Wire and Bynari Haze Interactive, we will be able to unravel the mysteries of a Kingdom devastated by the Deadly Flood and face great enemies. In this small part available they allow us to delve into three of at least eight available areas that will be in the game, in addition to introducing us to the mechanics, combats and skills. The full launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021 and we can enjoy it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. In this version, it will depend on how much time we spend exploring and our experience in action games, it may take us approximately three hours.

Break an eternal curse

Long ago, in distant Finisterra, a Deadly Flood began to fall unexpectedly from the sky, transforming all living beings into impure, undead consumed by its wrath. This eternal curse did not persist, it left a Kingdom totally devastated, but in the bowels of a church, in a world on the verge of extinction, a young woman named Lily opened her eyes. Lily will become our main character and the one who will try to save this world by purifying souls and facing a tragic and beautiful world at the same time. In this early access phase of Ender Lilies we will be able to appreciate the great bet towards a metroidvania with a dark fantasy style that will encourage us to unearth mysteries and overcome all adversities. We will have an immersive exploration with an intrigue system to discover the many secrets that await us and where we can decide whether to face great enemies or continue exploring. We will have a map to formulate game strategies, but this map will only be possible to open at rest points.

Rest points become an essential element for this RPG, in addition to being very Hollow Knight style. They will be located at different points on the map like a bank and in them we can save our progress, restore life and the limit of use of skills, improve skills, in addition to seeing a series of options such as: the registration of our game, skills we have and build our sets, the relics to equip them and a series of collectibles and texts.