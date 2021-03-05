End-to-end encryption update for Microsoft Teams

Among the new features of Microsoft Teams, the first thing that strikes the eye is end-to-end encryption. It should be noted that this feature is valid for one-to-one meetings. It seems that the activation of the setting in question will be made by the system administrators.

Another innovation announced by Microsoft for Teams is Teams-Intelligent Speakers. Designed for meeting rooms, the device can be used to extract the written text of the meetings. In addition, the ability to distinguish speakers of up to 10 speakers is among the features of Teams-Intelligent Speakers. There is no information about the price and release date of the device for now.

On the software side, it is striking that the maximum number of participants in webinars increased to 1000. While the number of participants is increasing, the protection of interactive and reactive features also draws attention. If the number of participants exceeds 1000, the session is switched to the presentation mode and 10 thousand people can attend here. Microsoft plans to increase the participant limit to 20 thousand in the presentation mode before 2021 ends.

The latest innovation for Microsoft Teams is called Teams Connect. Thanks to this feature, Teams is aimed to function as a kind of bridge between different organizations.