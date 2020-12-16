End of year offers not AliExpress! Details

Anyone who likes to invest in current electronics knows that the price can be high to have quality products, especially in Brazil. And a good way to get access to the most modern gadgets is to buy from international sites, like AliExpress.

AliExpress in Brazil is a success, and lately it has been offering free shipping for several categories, in addition to great offers and a huge variety of products all styles.

As usual, we selected some offers that we found on the website. It has cheap smartwatch, digital lock, Xiaomi products and more. Check out.

Ugreen Bluetooth Headset

Bluetooth headsets have become increasingly accessible and modern. This model from Ugreen has buttons with a friendly touch, so you can control the sound without having to touch the phone. The battery has an autonomy of 3 hours of reproduction, which increases to 18 hours with the use of the charging case.

Colmi Sky Smartwatch 1

Ideal for those who practice physical activities and want to monitor their results daily, the Colmi Sky 1 is a cheap smartwatch, but with great features. It has functions for cardiac monitoring, calorie counter, step tracking and sleep monitoring. It is also waterproof, and its battery guarantees up to five days of operation before a new recharge.



