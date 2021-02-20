End of the road for open source GTA

The old games GTA 3 and Vice City of Rockstar Games’ popular game series Grand Theft Auto were reaching the players with Reversed versions on GitHub. Two different games, re3 and reVC, were originally designed by Rockstar, with new updates and add-ons on the original basis.

The announcement by the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) was quick. While the AAP emphasized that the source code on GitHub should only be used for training, documentation and modding purposes, it did not prevent Rockstar and Take-Two from entering a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown process. “Yes, we were very worried about it and tried to stay under the radar for as long as possible,” the Academy said.

Removed re3 and reVC, which developed GTA

The re3 and reVC versions even met the expectations of the players by Rockstar Games to keep the original games up to date. The versions that have many innovations such as improvements in graphics, new vehicles and even new locations will no longer be in our lives.