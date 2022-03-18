End of the Road for Internet Explorer: To Microsoft Users

Microsoft announced last year that the Internet Explorer 11 web browser is being discontinued for most versions of the Windows 10 operating system. Microsoft has now issued a reminder that Internet Explorer 11 support will end on June 15, 2022.

A message on the Windows Release Health website informed users and administrators of the upcoming end of Internet Explorer 11 as a desktop application.

As previously announced, the future of Internet Explorer on Windows is in Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) provides legacy browser support within Microsoft Edge. Therefore, the Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop app will be retired on June 15, 2022 for certain versions of Windows 10. This means that the IE11 desktop app will no longer be supported and will then be redirected to Microsoft Edge in case of an error.

According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer 11 will be retired on June 15, 2022. After the desktop app is retired, it will no longer launch and Microsoft Edge will be installed instead. Microsoft Edge will be the only Microsoft browser going forward.

Microsoft Edge offers better web compatibility as it is based on Chromium, the source on which Google Chrome is based. According to Microsoft, Edge offers better security and protection compared to Internet Explorer.

In addition, Internet Explorer’s share of usage has been declining for a long time. According to Statcounter data, Internet Explorer sees it in 0.47% of the browser market. A year ago, Internet Explorer’s share of usage was 0.81%, according to the company.