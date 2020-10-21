An application that Apple added to the App Store in recent years has come to the end of its life. The Remote app, which Apple TV users can use as an alternative to the physical remote, has been removed from the store. Apple then explained why the app was removed and what could be used instead.

End of the road for Apple Remote app

With iOS 12, it became possible to access the control via the control center. However, the Remote application could be downloaded and used from the App Store. There will be no need for this, the application has been removed from the App Store. After that, it became a must to use the remote that is built into iOS. So how is this remote used?

What you need to do is very simple: first make sure you are close to your Apple TV device. If you point the phone like a remote, the sensor and Apple TV will be able to communicate. After that, open the control center and click the control icon, the remote will appear. From here you can access the controls as before.

To use the remote by voice, just say the commands to Siri and he will do the rest.

The Remote application released in 2016 rarely received updates, it had some design changes with the latest update. Adding the voice command feature to control Siri along with the Remote application made things very easy.

How do you interpret this change?



