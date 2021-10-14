End of line: NVIDIA ends Game Ready driver support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 and Kepler GPUs

While rumors about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti continue to run, the world’s largest GPU maker is discontinuing the Game Driver for several Microsoft system versions, as well as drivers for Kepler series cards, thus ending support for some items that have been released for over 12 years.
For ease of understanding, Kepler GPUs include several desktop models from the 600 and 700 series including no fewer than 25 graphics cards. The only ones that won’t lose support for now are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti and GTX 750, which use the Maxell architecture.
The complete list of Kepler GPUs that will be discontinued support is as follows:
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Z
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Black
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 740
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 720
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 710
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 690
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 640
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 635
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 630
It’s interesting to mention that the end of support means that these models will only no longer receive drivers with optimizations for specific games. Security updates will still be provided through September 2024.
Last but not least, NVIDIA is also ending support for Game Ready drivers for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. Although some people still use GPUs on older systems, most players are already on Windows 10 and 11.
In a little more detail, about 5% of Steam users are still on Windows 7, while less than 1% use Windows 8.1, according to a survey conducted by the store itself recently.
