End of line: NVIDIA ends Game Ready driver support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 and Kepler GPUs

While rumors about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti continue to run, the world’s largest GPU maker is discontinuing the Game Driver for several Microsoft system versions, as well as drivers for Kepler series cards, thus ending support for some items that have been released for over 12 years.

For ease of understanding, Kepler GPUs include several desktop models from the 600 and 700 series including no fewer than 25 graphics cards. The only ones that won’t lose support for now are NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti and GTX 750, which use the Maxell architecture.

The complete list of Kepler GPUs that will be discontinued support is as follows:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Z

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Black

NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM

NVIDIA GeForce GT 740

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

NVIDIA GeForce GT 720

NVIDIA GeForce GT 710

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 690

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645

NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

NVIDIA GeForce GT 635

NVIDIA GeForce GT 630

It’s interesting to mention that the end of support means that these models will only no longer receive drivers with optimizations for specific games. Security updates will still be provided through September 2024.

Last but not least, NVIDIA is also ending support for Game Ready drivers for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. Although some people still use GPUs on older systems, most players are already on Windows 10 and 11.

In a little more detail, about 5% of Steam users are still on Windows 7, while less than 1% use Windows 8.1, according to a survey conducted by the store itself recently.

