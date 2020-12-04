End of an era for Android phones! Play Music closed

Google officially ended the Play Music service, which it started to shut down gradually in October. The service, which has become officially unavailable on all devices, will continue to exist under the umbrella of another music platform.

Google Play Music officially closed in December

Google announced in August that it would shut down the application gradually. In September, the process of stopping the service was initiated in New Zealand and South Africa. The service, which stopped subscribers and in-app purchases in October, officially closed its doors as of yesterday. From now on, the application, which will continue to exist under the roof of YouTube Music, will allow you to transfer your playlists, purchases and likes to YouTube Music until the end of the month. However, the Google Play Music library will be completely destroyed by the new year.

When users go to the application’s page, “Google Play Music is no longer used. You can transfer your account and library for a limited time, including playlists and uploads ”. If users wish, they will be able to transfer their music with the option to export to YouTube Music. In addition, they will be able to make different decisions about the application, with options such as downloading the music library, deleting the suggestion history and deleting the music library.

The process of making the app a thing of the past started in May, and its users were allowed to switch their uploaded content and playlists to YouTube Music via a new transfer tool.

YouTube Music, which has 20 million paid subscribers versus about 130 million subscribers of Spotify, seems to be the closest competitor of the Scandinavian-based company. The application, which stands out especially due to its integration with Youtube and Google, determines what users want to watch as it does in its main application.



