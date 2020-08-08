End of an era: critical decision from Toshiba!

When we say computer manufacturers, many brands come to mind. Although its effectiveness has declined in recent years, Toshiba was one of them that once left its mark on the industry. However, due to the shrinking computer market and some accounting scandals, Toshiba was not producing computers since 2018. Finally, a critical decision was made for the Toshiba computer department.

The majority of Toshiba shares were sold to Sharp in the past years.

End of road appears for Toshiba computer department

Toshiba, which launched the first laptop computer known as T1100 in 1985, has been having a hard time in recent years. On 21 July 2015, Toshiba CEO Hisao Tanaka resigned due to the accounting scandal. While two former CEOs were involved in the scandal along with Tanaka, a total of $ 1.2 billion worth of money was leaked from the company.

The details of the scandal came to light when an independent investigative team released a report detailing accounting nonconformities. The money laundering incident that lasted for about 7 years caused one foot of the company to enter the pit. In fact, the company was not bad until this scandal. The company, which made sales of 63 billion dollars in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2015, employed more than 200 thousand people around the world.

For the Toshiba computer department, the end of the road appeared. The company, which sold 80.1 percent of its shares to Sharp in 2018, has also sold the remaining shares. Continuing under Foxconn, Sharp also bought the computer rights in Toshiba. Sharp, on the other hand, wants to re-enter the computer market with the shares it has bought.

With the sale of all shares, officially, Toshiba is the end of the road. Apart from the Toshiba computer department, the Toshiba memory department responsible for the production of NAND memory is also under the umbrella of Kioxia.



