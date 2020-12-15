Encrypted group call: what’s new in WhatsApp’s rival Signal

When it comes to messaging applications, the queen is always WhatsApp, followed by Telegram and Facebook Messenger. But there are more, many more, and one of them is Signal, an app that has always tried to stand out for the level of protection for its users and is a reference in terms of encryption, something that has made it recommended by well-known ‘insiders’ such as James Snowden and used, for example, by politicians like Carles Puigdemont.

Encrypted video calls in Signal

With the subtitle ‘Private Messenger’, Signal has also benefited from the huge boom this year of pandemic and lockdowns in the field of video calls. And to continue growing and provide that support more focused on protection than others, the app has introduced encrypted group video calls, a function that supports up to 5 participants and is now available with the latest update.

Now when you open a group chat on Signal, you will see a video call button at the top. When you initiate a call, the group will receive a notification letting them know that a call has been initiated. When you start or join a group call, Signal will show the participants in a grid view. You can also swipe up to switch to a view that automatically focuses the screen on who is speaking, and will update in real time as the active speaker changes.

Now available and free

Designed with Signal’s private groups as its foundation, the app uses its RingRTC library to “handle frame encryption and the logic around setting up and joining calls.” Free group video calls for Signal are available starting today. And to have them you just have to update the app to the latest version to start.

In fact, group video calls can only be used with the latest version of the app, and for newly created group chats. If you have chats already created, they will be updated “in the next few weeks.”



