Encountering Duchess Camilla shows a deep bond

When Prince William and Duchess Camilla meet, all eyes are on them. How does Prince Charles’ eldest son get along with the woman who caused quite a stir in his parents’ marriage and is now his stepmother?

At the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022, it once again became obvious: Prince William, 39, has a good relationship with Duchess Camilla, 74. That was probably not always the case: as Prince Charles, 73, in the year When he walked down the aisle with his childhood sweetheart in 2005, the relationship between his second wife and his sons is said to have been tense.

Prince William: lip reader reveals private chat

Over the years, Camilla has apparently gained the trust of William and Prince Harry, 37. They like to hug and joke at joint public appointments. An atmosphere of closeness that can also be clearly felt in the interaction between Duchess Catherine, 40, and her father-in-law. How intimate the meeting of the Cambridges with the heir to the throne and his wife in Westminster Abbey was and what interesting private details lip reader Jacqui Press learned for “Daily Mail” in her observations can be seen in the video.