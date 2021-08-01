Encased: This Is The New RPG Set In The 70s; Release Date

Encased: Dark Crystal Games has been inspired by books like Roadside Picnic, as well as various classics of the genre. Know the details and its release date. Encased is about to go out of Early Access to officially launch on PC – no information on other platforms at this time. It is a tactical RPG, set in 1976 and in which we will have to explore an arid desert, in the vicinity of a very dangerous place known as La Cúpula. There will be no shortage of turn-based combat, different character classes and the need to find and manage resources to survive.

The different disciplines that we can develop are engineering, security, science, management and persuasion. The value of all of them affect both the character’s statistics and the possibility of taking one path or another in the dialogue system. Of course, there will be no shortage of factions with which we can ally… or antagonize. The title is inspired by classics like Fallout. Next, we leave you his trailer preview.

Encased: minimum and recommended PC requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3.3 GHz or higher / AMD equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660m or AMD Radeon R7 260x (2GB of VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound card: DirectSound (DirectX compatible)

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3.7 GHz or higher / AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), or AMD RX 480 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound card: DirectSound (DirectX compatible)

Encased will be available on September 7 in digital format on PC (Epic Store, Steam and GOG Galaxy). The title is currently in the early access period. At the moment, there is no information about its arrival on other platforms.