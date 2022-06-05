Encanto: We’re not talking about Bruno hiding his real tragedy

Besides the fact that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is one of the most memorable songs in the Disney Encanto, it also hides the biggest tragedy of the unmentioned uncle. The film had a limited release in theaters before receiving critical and cultural acclaim when it was released on the Disney+ streaming service. Perhaps Encanto’s biggest success, original songs and music, were highly praised, and “Dos Oruguitas” earned Hamilton screenwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda a second Oscar nomination.

Despite the fact that the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was not nominated for an Oscar, it quickly became a fan favorite, becoming one of the most listened-to songs of the film along with “Surface Pressure”. The song details the Madrigal family’s opinion of Bruno the black sheep, a mysterious uncle whose ability to predict the future has led to him being blamed for all the downfalls in the family’s history. Staying fresh in the public’s memory thanks to the memorable chorus and demonstration of Hamilton Miranda’s signature trick of combining several streams into one verse, a closer study of the text reveals the darker side of the song.

Indeed, although “We’re Not Talking about Bruno” initially seems to be creating an image of an outcast uncle, instead it works to show how the views of the family led to Bruno’s seclusion. It was not Bruno’s forces that forced him to go into the walls of the house, but the demonization of his family. Just as the family “Madrigal” turns out to be something more than it seems at first glance, the lyrics of “We’re not Talking about Bruno” work in the same way and reveal the initial warning song as a story about the true tragedy of Bruno. The lyrics of the song demonstrate this tragedy through Bruno’s family descriptions, which — since he has lived in seclusion for the past ten years — are completely made up, even if some elements correlate with his current self. This is encapsulated in Camilo’s verse in the song when he describes his uncle having a “seven-foot build” with “rats along his back” as he transforms into a malicious version of the character. By conveying this image to Mirabelle, Camilo exposes the Madrigals’ deep-rooted fear of Bruno and presents one method the family could use to demonize him while he remained in public.

It is true that after finding Bruno living in the walls, Mirabelle learns that her uncle does have a certain connection with rats — rodents keep him company in his isolation. However, living in this state for the last ten years, other members of the Madrigal family could not find out this information in any way. Thus, Camilo Bruno’s description creates a terrifying image of a man using rats and an unusual physical form to further define the solitary uncle as a monster. To keep up appearances, the Madrigal family needed someone to blame for everything that went wrong in their lives, and so they turned to Bruno. Camilo’s description shows that although the Madrigals considered Bruno’s prophecies to be the source of their problems, they unnecessarily turned him into a monster image to fit their narrative.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is undoubtedly one of Disney’s most memorable original songs, but Miranda’s lyrics also allow her to demonstrate the real tragedy of Encanto. Through the prejudices of the family, the obsessive reality is exposed that the Madrigals demonized the uncle of the family before Bruno began tragically hiding in the walls. This is not a song warning about the dangers of Bruno’s prophecies, but a song showing that the real tragedy of Encanto is that the family turned away from Bruno long before his seclusion.