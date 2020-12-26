Enable noise cancellation of your AirPods Pro on Mac

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wire-free headphones you can wear. They have important features like noise cancellation. This helps you isolate yourself from other sounds that are not the music you are listening to or the video call you are making. But you may not know that this function is also available on your Mac and that is why today we show you how you can activate it.

This is how noise cancellation is activated on your Mac

You may not know it, but there is a big difference between iPod, iPad and Mac when it comes to using AirPods Pro. It seems incredible, but it is. The first two, the company’s portable devices have an automatic system that changes this mode at will, but in the case of the firm’s computers it works differently. And for this reason it is necessary that you know how to activate noise cancellation on your Mac. There are two methods to achieve this and we are going to tell you about them.

The first one is to readjust the device settings. What you have to do is navigate through the computer settings until you find the configuration option. Once inside, find the exit section and you should find the ‘show soundbar in the menu’ button. Once this is achieved, you will have an icon at the top of the mac menu to regulate the menu. The connected devices will appear here, including your AirPods Pro. Now you just have to select it and you will find the option of noise cancellation.

Activate noise cancellation from AirPods Pro

You already know one of the tricks to activate the noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro. But we have promised you another and it is activated from the headphones themselves. Yes, it may seem like the simplest step, but you still have to make a few small adjustments on the Mac. The first thing you have to know is that the AirPods have a button that changes the noise cancellation mode to transparency and off.

So far it seems that you don’t have to do anything else, but if you go to the Settings> Bluetooth part and select the AirPods you can select if there is a mode you want to deactivate. In this case just remove transparency mode to leave noise cancellation as the default.



