Announced at the Huawei Developer Conference, the EMUI 11 interface was officially released after the introduction of the Mate 40 family. Today, the update schedule has been published by Huawei!

EMUI 11 update schedule has been released!

The EMUI 11 version, which was recently released, is said to be the last interface software before Huawei switches to the HarmonyOS operating system, according to some leaks. Therefore, EMUI 11 seems highly likely to be the last stop on the Huawei side before the start of a new era.

Still, trying to deliver all developments and updates to the end user, Huawei has published EMUI 11 update schedule for a total of 37 Huawei and Honor smartphones.

EMUI 11 Update Schedule (China)

October 21, 2020 – Closed Beta Purchase

– HUAWEI P30

– HUAWEI P30 Pro

October 26, 2020 – Open Beta Version

– HUAWEI MatePad 10.8

October 28, 2020 – Open Beta Version

– HUAWEI nova7

– HUAWEI nova7 Pro

– HUAWEI nova6

– HUAWEI nova6 5G

– HONOR V30

– HONOR V30 Pro

– HONOR 30

– HONOR 30 Pro

– HONOR 30 Pro +

Early November 2020 – Stable Release

– HUAWEI P40

– HUAWEI P40 Pro

– HUAWEI P40 Pro +

– HUAWEI Mate 30

– HUAWEI Mate 30 5G

– HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

– HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G

– PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 30 RS

– HUAWEI MatePad Pro

– HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G

Mid-November 2020 – Closed Beta Purchase

– HUAWEI Mate 20

– HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

– PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS

– HUAWEI Mate 20X

– HUAWEI Mate 20X 5G

– HUAWEI Mate X

– HUAWEI nova5 Pro

– HONOR 20

– HONOR 20 Pro

– HONOR V20

– HONOR Magic

– HUAWEI MediaPad M6 10.8

– HUAWEI MediaPad M6 8.4

– HUAWEI MediaPad M6 Turbo

Mid-November 2020 – Open Beta Release

– HUAWEI Mate XS



