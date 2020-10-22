EMUI 11 update released! Here is the complete list!

Announced at the Huawei Developer Conference, the EMUI 11 interface was officially released today after the introduction of the Mate 40 family. Here is a list of EMUI 11 innovations and devices to update

EMUI 11 update released!

Fed with new artistic inspiration and enriched with new technology, EMUI 11 offers a canvas for users to express their limitless creativity with new Always On Display (AOD) options. The new AOD allows users to customize their screen with a personal flair using modern art.

Inspired by the work of famous painter Piet Mondrian, the new AOD has been adopted with a primary color palette of red, yellow and blue. Users will also be free to go beyond Mondrian’s color scheme and coordinate the AOD color palette with their own photos.

For example, users can easily match the color of AOD to their everyday wear by taking a picture of their clothes. AI algorithms can extract the color of the image and create a matching palette for AOD.

All scenario features supported by Huawei’s distributed technology, such as MeeTime and Multi-Screen Collaboration, have become EMUI’s signature features. This innovative technology enables devices to virtualize and share software capabilities with each other. Users are no longer bound by hardware limitations and are free to customize their experience to their own needs and preferences.

Multi Screen Feature now supports up to three active windows. Students can use this feature particularly effectively when attending online classes. For example, they can use the first window to watch the stream, the second window for the note taking application, and discuss the course materials with their classmates in the third window.

The latest generation of Multi-Screen Collaboration takes multitasking to a whole new level by displaying multiple phone applications simultaneously on your computer. Whether you are doing comparison shopping on different e-commerce platforms or watching a video while commenting in a chat group, you can now fit your busy life on a single screen.

Huawei and Honor smartphones that will get EMUI 11

Huawei Mate series:

– Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G

– Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus 5G

– Huawei Mate 40 5G

– Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

– Huawei Mate 30 Pro

– Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

– Huawei Mate 30

– Huawei Mate 30 5G

– Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design

– Huawei Mate 20

– Huawei Mate 20 Pro

– Huawei Mate 20 X

– Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

– Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

– Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS

– Huawei Mate X

– Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P series:

– Huawei P40

– Huawei P40 Pro

– Huawei P40 Pro +

– Huawei P40 Lite

– Huawei P30

– Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Nova series:

– Huawei Nova 7 SE

– Huawei Nova 7

– Huawei Nova 7 Pro

– Huawei Nova 6

– Huawei Nova 6 5G

– Huawei Nova 5T

– Huawei Nova 5

– Huawei Nova 5 Pro

– Huawei Nova 5Z

– Huawei Nova 5i

– Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei tablet models:

– Huawei MatePad Pro

– Huawei MatePad

– Huawei MediaPad M6

Honor models:

– Honor 30

– Honor 30 Pro

– Honor 30 Pro +

– Honor 30S

– Honor V30

– Honor V30 Pro

– Honor V20

– Honor 20

– Honor 20 Pro

– Honor 20S

– Honor 20 Youth Edition

– Honor 9X

– Honor 9X Pro

– Honor ViewPad v6



