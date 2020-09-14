EMUI 11: see which Huawei phones will receive the update

Chinese manufacturer Huawei recently announced EMUI 11, a new version of the company’s own Android interface. It will be available for the company’s latest releases in recent years, both from the main “P” line and from families like Mate, MatePad and Nova, including Pro and 5G versions.

The Huawei Central website listed the devices that have been confirmed so far or, by the release date, should receive the update.

It is worth remembering that the company also confirmed that the updated models will be entitled to Harmony OS 2.0 – the manufacturer’s homemade alternative to Android, since it is prevented from using Google’s ecosystem of apps and services and may be even more restricted with the months pass.

Check the provisional list:

Huawei P30 / P30 Pro / P30 Pro New Edition

Huawei Mate 20 / Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X / Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate X / Mate Xs

Huawei MediaPad M6 / MediaPad M6 8.4

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 / Mate 30 5G / Mate 30 Pro / Mate 30 Pro 5G / Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Pro +

Huawei MatePad Pro / MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad 10.4

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Nova 5 / Nova 5i Pro / Nova 5Z

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy 10e / Enjoy 10 Plus / Enjoy 10S

Huawei Nova 7 / Nova 7 Pro

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 5 5G

Huawei MatePad 10.8

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Honor 20/20 Pro

Honor Magic 2

Honor 20S

Honor 9X / 9X Pro

Honor Play 4T Pro

Honor V30 / V30 Pro

Honor 30/30 Pro / 30 Pro + / 30 Youth Edition / 30 Lite

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor 30S

Honor X10

Honor ViewPad V6

EMUI 11 is based on the open source version of Android 10, but it should also gain features from the recently announced Android 11. For now, it has no set release date.

The above selection will be updated as new devices are confirmed or removed.



