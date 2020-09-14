EMUI 11: see which Huawei phones will receive the update

Chinese manufacturer Huawei recently announced EMUI 11, a new version of the company’s own Android interface. It will be available for the company’s latest releases in recent years, both from the main “P” line and from families like Mate, MatePad and Nova, including Pro and 5G versions.
The Huawei Central website listed the devices that have been confirmed so far or, by the release date, should receive the update.
It is worth remembering that the company also confirmed that the updated models will be entitled to Harmony OS 2.0 – the manufacturer’s homemade alternative to Android, since it is prevented from using Google’s ecosystem of apps and services and may be even more restricted with the months pass.
Check the provisional list:
Huawei P30 / P30 Pro / P30 Pro New Edition
Huawei Mate 20 / Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 X / Mate 20 X 5G
Huawei Mate X / Mate Xs
Huawei MediaPad M6 / MediaPad M6 8.4
Huawei Nova 5 Pro
Huawei Mate 30 / Mate 30 5G / Mate 30 Pro / Mate 30 Pro 5G / Mate 30 RS Porsche Design
Huawei P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Pro +
Huawei MatePad Pro / MatePad Pro 5G
Huawei MatePad 10.4
Huawei Nova 6 SE
Huawei Nova 5 / Nova 5i Pro / Nova 5Z
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
Huawei Enjoy 10e / Enjoy 10 Plus / Enjoy 10S
Huawei Nova 7 / Nova 7 Pro
Huawei Nova 6
Huawei Nova 5 5G
Huawei MatePad 10.8
Huawei Nova 7 SE
Honor 20/20 Pro
Honor Magic 2
Honor 20S
Honor 9X / 9X Pro
Honor Play 4T Pro
Honor V30 / V30 Pro
Honor 30/30 Pro / 30 Pro + / 30 Youth Edition / 30 Lite
Honor Play 4 Pro
Honor 30S
Honor X10
Honor ViewPad V6
EMUI 11 is based on the open source version of Android 10, but it should also gain features from the recently announced Android 11. For now, it has no set release date.
The above selection will be updated as new devices are confirmed or removed.