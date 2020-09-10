EMUI 11 introduced: What’s new, updates and more

Huawei introduced the new version of the customized smartphone operating system EMUI built on the Android operating system. EMUI 11 version focuses on transition animations, stealth and multitasking. The always-on display feature is also updated.

First of all, let’s start with the latest innovation. Huawei’s always-on display software allows users to customize the closed-screen appearance by choosing colors, shapes or styles. One of the new styles was inspired by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. This painter is mostly known for his abstract art consisting of brightly colored squares.

Like Mondrian’s artwork, yellow, red and blue are the default colors on the screen, but you can change the colors as you wish. Moreover, by using your camera, you can capture the colors of an interesting image or object that you see right next to you, and you can specify three main colors within the theme.

Some always-on display styles are animated. For example, the style called Paradox has a parallax effect that slides as you move the phone.

Other changes to the EMUI 11 include updated animations and haptic vibration feedback. These will make you more comfortable in use and increase your productivity. Some of the animations, such as switching views on your calendar, will keep you focused on the part of the screen you are looking for.

Huawei says it has largely done what it calls “human factor research.” The company measured user response and eye movement with various animation styles and accordingly determined how the objects move best on the screen.

However, the vibrations generated in response to movements and screen touches have been overhauled to be more pleasing. Similarly, he made adjustments to the vibration patterns used with the ringtones, which were made more suitable for the tempo and rhythm of the melody.

Another important visual change is the addition of new multitasking options. You can resize the floating application window on your screen thanks to the smart multi-window modes. You can shrink these flowing windows and make them small bubbles hanging on the screen. You can click this bubble at any time to maximize the window. This innovation brought by Huawei will be useful in large-screen tablets rather than small-screen smartphones.

Among other improvements is the new version of the multi-screen collaboration tool called Huawei Share. With this tool, it is possible to control your phone from a Huawei laptop.

The latest version of Huawei Share allows you to use multiple phones simultaneously from your laptop screen. At the same time, file transfer between devices becomes easier. You can even share the video call screen.

If these were not enough, let us state that Huawei will make its video search platform MeeTime available in more countries. At the same time, new features are added to the Notepad application, allowing documents to be scanned directly.

Among the innovations that come with EMUI 11, there are improvements that are not visible, focusing more on performance and efficiency. For example, one of the important innovations in this field is the new method EMUI 11 uses to protect personal data.

Like Android 11, it will allow further improved control over which app can access permissions like phone location, photos, personal information, and so on.

Which phones will EMUI 11 come to?

In its HDC keynote, Huawei noted that the EMUI 11 beta will be available to users from September 10. Phones and tablets that will support this new version include Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro +, Mate 30, Mate 30 5G, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Porsche Design Mate 30 RS, MatePad Pro and MatePad Pro 5G.



