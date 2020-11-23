EMUI 11: Huawei releases global distribution calendar

After distributing the stable version of its EMUI 11 operating system to P40 and Mate 30 series devices in China, Huawei launched its global distribution calendar – but it must be remembered that the dates listed in this implementation plan refer only to unlocked models . Chinese manufacturer’s cell phones approved in Brazil may not immediately receive the update.

In Latin America, these are the devices that will receive the new EMIU 11: Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro + and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro (December this year); Huawei Mate Xs (January 2021); Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Nova 5T (first quarter of 2021). Also on the list are the Huawei MatePad Pro and Huawei MediaPad M6 tablets (10.8 inches), also in the first months of 2021.

Check when the updates will arrive and, below, what EMUI 11 brings again:

More privacy

The new EMUI 11 brings a lot of security news, with more permissions options, configuration alternatives and an interface that warns the user whenever an application wants to access resources, such as location. The new operating system also prevents apps that run in the background from activating the microphone or camera.

The new operating system also brings improvements such as the possibility of creating a secret photo album. There is more privacy when sharing images (such as the possibility to remove metadata from images, with the location and time of the photo capture), and more the option to blur and hide previous application views.

Other enhancements improve the user experience, such as being able to open applications in a floating window, whose position is customizable; scan documents; identify and extract text from images, edit it, export it in various file formats and share it; and still create subtitles via artificial intelligence.



