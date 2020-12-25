EMUI 11 herald for Huawei’s legacy flagships

The phones that will receive the EMUI 11 update have been finalized. The lists published by Huawei pleased many users. EMUI 11 Beta program was launched for 4 Huawei devices earlier this month. Today, the EMUI 11 Beta process has been launched for the old flagship 14 devices using the same processor.

EMUI 11 Beta released for older Huawei models

According to the reported list, the EMUI 11 Open Beta program for various Huawei and Honor brand legacy flagships and tablets has been announced. The program offers EMUI 11 for Android 10-based Huawei devices and Magic UI 4.0 version for Honor devices. The list of devices that will receive EMUI 11 Beta and Magic UI 4.0 for older Huawei and Honor models is as follows:

Huawei Devices

– Huawei Mate 20

– Huawei Mate 20 Pro

– Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design RS

– Huawei Mate 20X

– Huawei Mate 20X 5G

– Huawei Mate X

– Huawei nova 5 Pro

Huawei MatePad Models

– Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8

– Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4

– Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo

Honor Devices

– Honor 20

– Honor 20 Pro

– Honor V20

– Honor Magic 2

The current Beta version is currently only available in China. It is expected to be distributed in European countries in the first quarter of 2021.



