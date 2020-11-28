EMUI 11 deployment has started for three Huawei models!

The phones that will receive the EMUI 11 update have been finalized. The lists published by Huawei pleased many users. We previously published a report about an unstable EMUI 11 release that is only available to certain people. Today, the stable release of EMUI 11 has started for three Huawei models.

EMUI 11 stable version released for three Huawei phones!

According to the screenshots shared by the Huawei Family account on Reddit, stable EMUI 11 distribution has begun for the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and Mate 30 Pro. The first noticeable change in the EMUI 11 version, which has a new sound bar, weather animations, various themes and security patch, was the start screen of the device.

Devices that were opened with the Android logo before are now opened with the Huawei logo and the text “Powered by Android” at the bottom. Huawei’s move is predicted to be a preliminary preparation for the HarmonyOS operating system that it developed.

The EMUI 11.0.0.151 update, which is 1.11 GB in size, can take between 24 and 48 hours to reach the devices.



