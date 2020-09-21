EMUI 10.1 shock to Huawei P30 Lite users!

It has been discussed for a while whether Huawei P30 Lite users will meet with the EMUI 10.1 update. Whether this model, which accompanies the P30 and P30 Pro duo, will be renewed or not is a very important issue for many users.

A drop notch design was used on the screen of the P30 Lite. In addition, his screen size was announced as 6.15 inches. Let us remind you that this product, powered by the Kirin 710 processor, was released to the market with the Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 operating system.

Huawei P30 Lite won’t receive EMUI 10.1 update

The P30 and P30 Pro duo were equipped with the EMUI 9.1 operating system. Lite, on the other hand, was introduced to the EMUI 9.1 operating system and finally received the Android 10 based EMUI 10 update.

P30 Lite users waiting for the EMUI 10.1 update were once again disappointed. A Huawei P30 Lite user had contacted the EMUI team on Twitter and requested the EMUI 10.1 update from this team.

The EMUI team declared that the P30 Lite is not a suitable smartphone for this update. P30 Lite users, who took action on this, bombarded the Huawei team with emails and spent months trying to get this update.

Huawei spoke about it once again and this time put the last point. In the relevant statement made by the Chinese company, it was stated that this model will continue to be supported with security patches, but will not be supported by another major update (such as EMUI 10.1).

Many users are not satisfied with this situation, but Huawei is persistent in its decision. Based on this, we can say that the 1-year-old P30 Lite is over its software life (except for security).



