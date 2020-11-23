Emptied “Pickle” Jar: Loss $ 19.7 Million

DeFi protocol Pickle Finance was hacked and lost $ 19.7 million. It was learned that the hackers stole money from the fixedcoin DAI, which was fixed in US dollars. The DeFi protocol lost about half of its value with the attack.

Pickle Finance shared in a blog post that they were hacked by hackers on November 21 and over 19 million DAIs were stolen. The company team stated that they started working with white hat hackers to work on the attack. After the studies, it was stated that the technical details of the attack were resolved and it had a very complex system.

Emphasizing that it is not known which funds are at risk, Pickle Finance updated the blog post in the following hours and said, “Do not trade with DAI for now.” he warned.

PICKLE saw a 50% drop

According to Coindesk reports, the PICKLE token fell 50.12% after the news of the hack attack and fell to $ 10.17. PICKLE is currently priced at $ 12, according to CoinGecko. PICKLE lost 5.1% in 24 hours and 28.5% in 7 days.

The attack was called “Evil Jar”

Technical details of the attack have been published on Github by the company team and Banteg. Banteg shared the following technical note regarding the attack:

“On Saturday, November 21, 2020, a hacker stole $ 19.7 million worth of DAI from Pickle.Finance. This attack, made by the hacker who made use of some flaws in the system, was named “Evil Jar”. ”

Finally, Pickle Finance thanked the DeFi community for all their support.

About Pickle Finance

Nick Chong reports that Pickle Finance has increased by 1000% within 24 hours after the release of this new DeFi platform, which has the pickle logo of Rick and Morty. Pickle Finance aims to balance the price of fixedcoins, Chong said that among the group members promoting the project are prominent crypto and Ethereum investors.

Pickle Finance’s website contains the following information:

“Yield farming is difficult. There are many high-paying projects, but it is difficult to know whether these projects are sustainable or if you can trust them. We make it easy for you to get a large compound yield from your deposits. ”

Pickle Finance; It has special components such as Pickle Jar (pickle jars), Pickle Farm, Pickle Stake, and Pickle Swap.



