Employees resign after Tom Cruise’s scolding

Apparently Tom Cruise passed his hand, because after yelling and insulting the Mission Impossible staff, at least five people resigned.

The audio of Tom Cruise berating staff members for breaking COVID-19 security protocols has been a hot topic since it was released by the Toronto Sun, but based on his latest report, it appears that there was a second outbreak on Tuesday, March 15. December at night.

Since then, five members of the Mission: Impossible 7 team have reportedly left and dropped out of production, and it appears that tension has risen on set after Cruise’s comments began circulating online and on social media.

We are not sure of the specific reason for the second incident, but a source says that several staff members have walked since the comments were made public.

The source said: “The first outbreak was big, but things haven’t calmed down since then. The tension has been building for months and this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Since it was made public, there has been more anger and several staff members have left. But Tom just can’t take it anymore after all they’ve done to keep filming. He’s upset that others don’t take him as seriously as he does. In the end, he is the one who carries the can. ”

One source added that “Tom has taken it upon himself to try to enforce the precautions in order to keep the film running.”

What did Tom Cruise say to the Mission Impossible staff?

Cruise’s original comments were in response to some staff members being too close together looking at a computer screen, and at La Verdad Noticias we bring you the full transcript.

“We want the gold standard. They’re out there in Hollywood making movies for us right now! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with all the damn studios at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re watching us and using us to make their movies, “said Tom Cruise.

“We’re creating thousands of jobs, motherfuckers. I never want to see it again! And if they don’t, they’re fired, if I see them do it again, they leave. And if anyone on this team does, that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t ever do it again. ”

“That’s it! No apologies,” Cruise continued. “You can tell people who are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. He is not going to put food on his table or pay for his college education. I sleep with that every night, with the future of this damn industry! I’m sorry I’m beyond your apologies. I’ve told you and now I want it and if you don’t you’re out. We’re not closing this shit. Damn movie! Got it? If I watch it again, you’re gone, and you are, so it’s going to cost him his job, if I see him on set he’s gone and you’re gone. That’s all. Am I clear on that?

“Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility you have? Because I will take care of your reason,” Cruise said. “And if they can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with their logic, they’re fired. That’s it. That’s it. I trust you guys will be here. That’s it. That’s it, guys. Think about it a bit … (inaudible). That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. The movies are thanks to us. ”

“If we close, it will cost people jobs, their home, their family. That is what is happening. All the way. And I care about you, but if you are not going to help me, you are gone. Okay? See that stick? How many meters is it? When people are standing around a damn computer and hanging around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply, send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it. “



