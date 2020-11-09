Emphasis on ‘dual alliance’ from Suga to Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Suga said he expects to strengthen the two-country alliance with Democrat candidate Biden, who came out as the 46th president of the United States in the November 3 elections.

Speaking to journalists and congratulating Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoşihide said that Japan and the United States are ‘two allied countries’ that share fundamental values ​​such as freedom and democracy.

“I heartily congratulate Biden and Harris. I would like to work together to strengthen the alliance of Japan and the United States, two allies who share universal values, and to ensure the prosperity and peace of the Indo-Pacific,” Suga said.

In the message he published on his social media account Twitter, Suga said, “I wish to work with you to further strengthen the Japan-USA alliance.”

In his message, Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said, “We hope to work with the new administration in order to advance bilateral relations and overcome the challenges the world is facing.”



