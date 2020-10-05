Emotional call for the success of BTS and Bang PD

The members of BTS and the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment had an adorable interaction after learning of their second No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

2020 has been full of surprises for BTS fans, but one of the most memorable is without a doubt that the idol group has become # 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart repeatedly, which is why these guys revealed how. It was the moment when they and Bang PD shared their excitement at this achievement.

After finishing some of the recordings for their special with Jimmy Fallon, the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan learn that they have once again reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thus obtaining two consecutive victories.

At that time, the video posted on YouTube reveals that they receive a call from Bang Si Hyuk and do not hesitate to share their excitement. V begins to shout with joy to announce his big win on this music chart, but the members can’t help but laugh at the response from the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, as he also sounds extremely excited.

Jin mentions that Bang PD is much happier than when they reached the top of Billboard the first time, and his fellow members even comment that he seems to be crying, so they ask him for a selfie so they can check.

The CEO excitedly repeats how incredible this achievement is, which is why the BTS members comment that they cried when they received this news last week.

THE GOOD RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BTS AND BANG SI HYUK

This call was a joyous moment, but it also gifted us with some emotional gestures that proved the good bond that idols and the CEO share.

Bang PD expressed his pride at the success that BTS has achieved and told them that this was proof of what kind of group they are, someone capable of competing with world-class stars and still getting No. 1 in two consecutive weeks.

RM mentioned that it is all thanks to the work that Bang Si Hyuk has been doing for several years, they congratulated each other and recognized the effort on both sides that has allowed them to go so far.

The members of Bantan Sonyeondan proposed to go out to dinner together to celebrate, to which the CEO responded affirmatively asking them to set a date, but also let them know how much he appreciates them.

