Emoji Kitchen now allows 14,000 combinations of emojis

Google announced the expansion of its emoji customization tool, Emoji Kitchen. The resource will gain new possibilities of use and unique combinations, allowing the user to express himself in different ways. Announced in February this year, the tool is a hit with users of Gboard, the company’s official keyboard application.

With the novelty, Emoji Kitchen will enable 14 thousand types of combinations, increasing the initial number that had only a few hundred. It will also be possible to ‘double tap’ a selected emoji to view different versions of it, promoting more levels of expression for the user.

According to the official Google blog post, the Emoji Kitchen update is now available to all Gboard Beta users, arriving after testing for other users of the final application, starting from Android 6.

Other news

According to Google, this update is part of some company news to “make the holiday season easier”. Among them, we highlight the new “Voice Access”, which will allow you to control the device with voice commands, such as “open the image gallery” and “touch search”. In addition, Google Maps will gain a new tab called “Go Tabs”, which will serve as a section of the user’s favorite places for easy reference.



