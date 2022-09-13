Emmy Winners 2022: The full list

The 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony has arrived, which currently celebrates the best talents in the world of television both in front of the camera and beyond. From Better Call Saul to Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building and many others — last year there were some great shows that cost so much.

We’ll round up all the Emmy Award winners below and will be updating this article throughout the show, so stay tuned and be sure to discuss your favorite shows in the comments below.

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementarybarry Measure your enthusiasm like the amazing Mrs. Meisel, only the murders in the building are what we do in the shadows

Leading actor of a comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlantabill Hader, Barrinicolas Holt, The Great Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only murders in the building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Winner

Leading actress of a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Amazing Miss MeiselQuinta Brunson, Abbott Elementarykailey Cuoco, Stewardessael Fanning, The Great Issa Ray, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, Barribrett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – Winner, Gib Jimo, Ted Lassonik Mohammed, Ted Lassotoni Shalhoub, The Amazing Mrs. Maiselteiler James Williams, Abbott ElementaryGenry Winkler, Barribowan Young, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselHanna Einbinder, Haxjanel James, Abbott ElementaryKate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lassosheril Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WinnerJuno Temple, Ted LassoHannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

TV series

Better Call SaulEuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets

Leading actor of a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozarkbrian Cox, Continuity, Lee Jong Jae, Squid Game, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Soluadam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Continuity

Leading actress of a drama series

Jodie Comer, Killing EvuLaura Linney, OzarkMelani Linsey, Yellowjacketsandra Oh, Killing EvuRiz Witherspoon, Morning Showzendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Brown, Succession of Billy Crudup, Morning Showrunner Culkin, Succession of Pak Hae Su, The Game with Squid Matthew McFayden, Legacy – Winner John Turturro, SeveransKristofer Walken, Severanso Yong Su, The Game of squid

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance, Julia Garner, Ozark- Winner, Jeong Ho Yong, Squid Game, Christina Ricci, “Yellow Vests”, Rhea Seahorn, “Better Call Saul”. Smith-Cameron, Succession of Sarah Snook, Succession of Sidney Sweeney, Euphoria

Limited Series or Anthology

DopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or anthology Series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”, Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”, “Oscar Isaac”, “Scenes from Married Life”, “Michael Keaton”, “Doping Disease” — “Winner”, Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”, “Sebastian Stan”, “Pam and Tommy”

Lead Actress in a Limited series or anthology series or movie

Toni Collette, Ladders Julia Garner, The Invention of Anna, James, Pam and Tommisara Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachmentmargaret Qually, Maid Amanda Seyfried, Dropout – Winner

Supporting actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – Winner Jake Lacey, The White LotusWill Poulter, DopesickSet Rogen, Pam and TommyPiter Sarsgaard, Dopesickmichael Stoolbarg, DopesickStiv Zan, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a limited series or an anthology series of films

Connie Britton, White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus Winner Alexandra Daddario, White Lotus Kathleen Dever, Natasha Rothwell, White Lotus Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus Claire Winningham, Terrible

Competition program

Amazing Race Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – WinnerNailed It!Rupaul’s Drag Race is the best Chef Voice

A series of variety sketches

Sketch show “Black Lady” on Saturday night live – winner

A series of pop conversations

The daily show with Trevor Noajimmi Kimmel live!Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the winner of The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert and The Last Night with Seth Meyers

Writing a comedy series

Abbott Elementary – WinnerBarry (2 Episodes)HacksOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows (2 Episodes)

Directing a comedy series

AtlantaBarriTed Radio Show Miss PatHacksOnly Murders in the Building (2 Episodes)

Writing a drama series

Better Call SaulOzarkSeveranceSquid GameSuccessionYellowjackets (2 Episodes)

Directing a drama series

OzarkSeveranceSquid Game – WinnerSuccession (3 Episodes)Yellowjackets

Writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie

DopesickImpeachment: American Crime StoryMAIDStation ElevenThe DropoutThe White Lotus – Winner

Directing a limited series or anthology series or movie

DopesickMAAIDStation ElevenThe Dropout (2 Episodes)White Lotus – Winner

Development…