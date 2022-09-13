Emmy Winners 2022: The full list

The 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony has arrived, which currently celebrates the best talents in the world of television both in front of the camera and beyond. From Better Call Saul to Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building and many others — last year there were some great shows that cost so much.
We’ll round up all the Emmy Award winners below and will be updating this article throughout the show, so stay tuned and be sure to discuss your favorite shows in the comments below.
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementarybarry Measure your enthusiasm like the amazing Mrs. Meisel, only the murders in the building are what we do in the shadows
Leading actor of a comedy series
Donald Glover, Atlantabill Hader, Barrinicolas Holt, The Great Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only murders in the building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Winner
Leading actress of a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Amazing Miss MeiselQuinta Brunson, Abbott Elementarykailey Cuoco, Stewardessael Fanning, The Great Issa Ray, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, Barribrett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – Winner, Gib Jimo, Ted Lassonik Mohammed, Ted Lassotoni Shalhoub, The Amazing Mrs. Maiselteiler James Williams, Abbott ElementaryGenry Winkler, Barribowan Young, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselHanna Einbinder, Haxjanel James, Abbott ElementaryKate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lassosheril Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WinnerJuno Temple, Ted LassoHannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
TV series
Better Call SaulEuphoriaOzarkSeveranceSquid GameStranger ThingsSuccessionYellowjackets
Leading actor of a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozarkbrian Cox, Continuity, Lee Jong Jae, Squid Game, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Soluadam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Continuity
Leading actress of a drama series
Jodie Comer, Killing EvuLaura Linney, OzarkMelani Linsey, Yellowjacketsandra Oh, Killing EvuRiz Witherspoon, Morning Showzendaya, Euphoria
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Brown, Succession of Billy Crudup, Morning Showrunner Culkin, Succession of Pak Hae Su, The Game with Squid Matthew McFayden, Legacy – Winner John Turturro, SeveransKristofer Walken, Severanso Yong Su, The Game of squid
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette, Severance, Julia Garner, Ozark- Winner, Jeong Ho Yong, Squid Game, Christina Ricci, “Yellow Vests”, Rhea Seahorn, “Better Call Saul”. Smith-Cameron, Succession of Sarah Snook, Succession of Sidney Sweeney, Euphoria
Limited Series or Anthology
DopesickThe DropoutInventing AnnaPam & TommyThe White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or anthology Series or movie
Colin Firth, “The Ladder”, Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”, “Oscar Isaac”, “Scenes from Married Life”, “Michael Keaton”, “Doping Disease” — “Winner”, Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”, “Sebastian Stan”, “Pam and Tommy”
Lead Actress in a Limited series or anthology series or movie
Toni Collette, Ladders Julia Garner, The Invention of Anna, James, Pam and Tommisara Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachmentmargaret Qually, Maid Amanda Seyfried, Dropout – Winner
Supporting actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – Winner Jake Lacey, The White LotusWill Poulter, DopesickSet Rogen, Pam and TommyPiter Sarsgaard, Dopesickmichael Stoolbarg, DopesickStiv Zan, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress in a limited series or an anthology series of films
Connie Britton, White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus Winner Alexandra Daddario, White Lotus Kathleen Dever, Natasha Rothwell, White Lotus Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus Claire Winningham, Terrible
Competition program
Amazing Race Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – WinnerNailed It!Rupaul’s Drag Race is the best Chef Voice
A series of variety sketches
Sketch show “Black Lady” on Saturday night live – winner
A series of pop conversations
The daily show with Trevor Noajimmi Kimmel live!Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the winner of The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert and The Last Night with Seth Meyers
Writing a comedy series
Abbott Elementary – WinnerBarry (2 Episodes)HacksOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWhat We Do in the Shadows (2 Episodes)
Directing a comedy series
AtlantaBarriTed Radio Show Miss PatHacksOnly Murders in the Building (2 Episodes)
Writing a drama series
Better Call SaulOzarkSeveranceSquid GameSuccessionYellowjackets (2 Episodes)
Directing a drama series
OzarkSeveranceSquid Game – WinnerSuccession (3 Episodes)Yellowjackets
Writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie
DopesickImpeachment: American Crime StoryMAIDStation ElevenThe DropoutThe White Lotus – Winner
Directing a limited series or anthology series or movie
DopesickMAAIDStation ElevenThe Dropout (2 Episodes)White Lotus – Winner
