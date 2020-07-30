Emmy will hold a virtual ceremony due to coronavirus

After some doubts about what the ceremony of the 72nd Emmy Awards would be like, the Television Academy confirmed that this year’s event will be virtual, through a statement sent to the nominees. Signed by this year’s Emmy executive producers – including host Jimmy Kimmel -, the note explained that a face-to-face ceremony would not be feasible, but that it would not diminish its importance.

“We are very pleased and honored to produce the event and we have every intention of not only ensuring that it is not compromised, but that it is the most memorable Emmy ever. This year, it will still be the biggest night in the TV industry … but we will come to you! ”.

The statement explains that this year, participants can participate in their homes, or elsewhere of their choice.

“We are assembling a first-rate team of technicians, producers and screenwriters to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and his team, to ensure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whoever you choose) in your home or elsewhere of your choice. We are going to make you look amazing – we are exploring the cutting edge of technology to enable the use of good cameras and lighting and we look forward to working with you to produce your unique moments on the screen ”.

In addition, this year it was allowed that those who do not want to wear traditional gala clothes, can be more comfortable, including in pajamas.

“If you want to be in formal wear, that’s fine, but if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 in the morning, you might want to be in your pajamas and record from your bed! We want you to guide us through your comfort levels – wherever you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to use, etc ”.



