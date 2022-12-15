Emmy Robach 20/20 Co-host David Muir and Others at ABC Supposedly Have Strong Feelings About GTA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes

The viewers of GMA3: What You Need to Know, as well as everyone who followed the hype around Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are still waiting for a decision from ABC News regarding the future of the co-hosts in the show. After they were photographed together several times, rumors began to spread that colleagues were involved in extramarital affairs, despite the fact that each of them broke up with their spouses back in August. When more information came out, Gayle King of CBS Mornings called the situation “sloppy,” and apparently people at ABC also have strong feelings, including Robach 20/20 co-host David Muir.

Amy Robach joined David Muir as co-anchor of the long-running news program in 2018, and her colleague is allegedly one of several ABC employees who are unhappy with the attention she and T.J. Holmes have brought to the network. Muir apparently “doesn’t want to participate” in the drama, a source told Page Six:

He doesn’t have that. He’s the face of the evening news, and nothing about him ever gets into the papers. He’s very private, and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. behave. coped with it.

Another insider agreed with this assessment, stating that the news about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship, as well as Holmes’ second workplace relationship and possibly even a third romance, caused tension between GMA3 co-hosts David Muir and their colleagues. The second source said:

All the presenters are upset that Amy and T.J. caused such a drama. No one wants to be associated with this, and Amy and David are not so close right now.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to GMA3 a few days after the photos of the alleged couple became public. They seemed to be joking about the situation, and Holmes sarcastically remarked on the air that he was having a “great week.” Robach replied: “Speak for Yourself,” and ABC News president Kim Godwin decided to take them off the air before the next issue.

They also did not return, as an internal investigation is underway, but apparently their colleagues were “very unhappy” that the co-hosts sorted out the situation live, the source said.:

If the solution is not to solve this problem, then don’t contact her! T.J. covered it on the air. Amy is smarter, but how else should she react?

As internal scrutiny continues at ABC, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be laying low, and they haven’t been seen together since the network put him on the bench. TMZ reported that the couple is still “very much together,” but sources told the Daily Mail that they began to doubt whether their relationship could survive in this situation.

Kim Godwin initially said that the relationship became an “internal and external distraction” when she decided to take them off the air, but clarified that they did not violate company policy. However, it is not known exactly when their romance began, and since then the network has decided to find out if they violated their contracts, which may include actions such as using company cars for romantic meetings or pressuring employees to keep quiet about the relationship.

It is also believed that the parent company Disney would not have treated infidelity too kindly if it turned out that their relationship had improved before the end of their 12-year marriage.

The network has introduced a replacement to hold the third hour of “Good Morning America,” which you can catch on weekdays on ABC. Also check out our TV program for 2023 to find out what will happen in the new year.