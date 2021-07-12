Emmy 2021: Ceremony To Be Presented by Cedric The Entertainer

Emmy 2021: The 2021 Emmy announced that the ceremony will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, star of the CBS series The Neighborhood. The 73rd edition will take place on September 19 at the Microsoft Theater (Los Angeles) in person, but with the audience limited to nominees and their guests. Nominations for the various TV categories will be announced tomorrow (13) on the awards website.

It is worth noting that, in the last decade, this will be the third time that an Emmy edition will not feature a personality responsible for prime-time stage programs in the United States, such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. In previous ceremonies, this has occurred with Patrick Harris (2013) and Andy Samberg (2015).

This will be the first time the actor will host the awards. However, he has served in this role at other events such as the American Music Awards, Critics’s Choice Awards and Soul Train.

“Since I was a little boy hooked up with my grandmother, television has always been my trusted friend, so it’s a huge honor for me to host this year’s Emmy. Over the course of the year-long roller coaster we’ve all lived through [with the pandemic], television has helped us keep us connected as a society like never before,” the actor said in an Emmy statement.

“In the past year, television has brought us together as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives. Now, who better to bring this audience together and celebrate the industry’s greatest achievements than our own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer,” commented Jack Sussman, Head of CBS’s Live Events and Programming Department.

In the United States, the Emmy 2021 broadcast will be broadcast by CBS and will be available on Paramount+. In Brazil, it is expected that TNT will return as the channel that traditionally broadcasts, but nothing has yet been confirmed.