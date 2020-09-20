Emmy 2020: Where and when to see this year’s ceremony?

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2020 Emmys will be held virtually for the pandemic, and these are all the details you need to know!

It is known that this year the 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will be linked directly from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, without an audience and with all the nominees waiting to thank the award.

It is known that the Emmy 2020 will have a total of 140 broadcasts with the candidates to obtain this award. And like every year, this ceremony is expected to be a ‘prelude’ to next year’s Oscars.

Emmy Awards 2020

Although this year’s edition is planned so that the public can enjoy their favorite artists and different musical numbers; It is known that this 2020 the famous red carpet will not take place because of the pandemic.

There is no doubt that this year the Emmy awards will hold one of its most epic events in all history, as it is the first time that this great ceremony has been held virtually and without an audience present.

Where and when to see the ceremony?

The 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards can be seen this September 20 in Latin America through the TNT channel (dubbed into Spanish) and TNT Series (Original language) at 7:00 p.m.

It is worth mentioning that due to the large number of categories, the Television Academy divided the Emmy into two parts: the Creative Arts Awards, which were held over five nights throughout this week; and the Primetime Emmy, which is the grand gala with the sections of greatest interest to the public and which is held today.



