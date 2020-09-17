Emmy 2020: Mandalorian and Watchmem first statuettes

Are you a fan of The Mandalorian and Watchmen series? So, we have good news! Both were the big winners of the Creative Emmy Awards, an event that precedes the Emmy 2020 and rewards more technical aspects of the TV series (editing, sound, costumes, etc.).

On the occasion, The Mandalorian, from Disney +, took home five statuettes in the following categories: Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, Best Photography, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing. That yesterday (16), on the third day of Creative Emmy Awards.

HBO’s Watchmem won four awards in the categories: Best Sound Mix for Limited Series or Film, Best Edition for Limited Series or Film, Best Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes and Best Photography for Limited Series or Film. The achievements came on the first day of the Creative Emmy Awards (14).

It is also worth remembering that The Mandalorian competes for the main Emmy Award 2020, in the category of Best Drama Series, and that Watchmen was the most indicated series of this edition, with 26 nominations. In other words, the two productions have everything to be celebrated even more during the main event!

The Creative Emmy Awards also awarded more productions, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, Vikings, among others. The technical award ends today (17).

>>> Check the list with Emmy 2020 nominees.

What are your choices for the 2020 Emmy Awards?




