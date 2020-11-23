Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher approved for the 10th series

A post on the Crime in Paradise Twitter account featured a photo of the former Emmerdale actor and reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion in front of a lush-looking, sun-kissed green background.

Even though the snap made things pretty clear on its own, it made sure to reveal in caption that Kelvin would indeed be “getting closer to Saint Marie” when the new episodes came out.

The tweet marks the first time the popular BBC show has directly addressed Fletcher’s involvement – news of his casting was leaked by fellow guest star Jason Manford in September.

The comedian shared a selfie of him and the soap opera star on a flight together, adding in a response to his post: “… it’s Kelvin fletcher and we’re going to Guadalupe to film Death in Paradise.” Jason has also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with Kelvin on his Facebook page.

Additionally, London Kills’ Laura Aikman has been confirmed to appear in Death in Paradise series 10, as well. On the other hand, a few days ago, the comedy-drama announced that Sara Martins, the fan favorite, who used to play DS Camille Bordey, would appear in two episodes of the next installment.

The character is reportedly returning to the idyllic island due to an investigation involving her mother, Mayor Catherine Bordey, and the death of a friend. Ralf Little will also be joined by Joséphine Jobert, who returns to the show to reprise her role as DS Florence Cassell.

Other 10-star guest series include Patrick Robinson, Alex Rider, and Shalisha James-Davis. Death in Paradise airs on BBC One.




