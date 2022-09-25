Emma Watson was in love with Tom Felton

It’s no secret that Tom Felton and Emma Watson have had a close relationship for many years, ever since they were children on the set of the Harry Potter films.) And they are absolutely adorable together.) Watson even admitted that they had a crush on Felton during the filming of the first two Potter films, and now she has gone even further, calling him her “soul mate” in a cute preface.

All the evidence indicates that there is a very deep friendship between the two stars, although their characters can be a source of inspiration for many fan fiction about enemies and lovers. Emma Watson explained how connected the two stars are in the introduction to Tom Felton‘s new book Beyond the Wand, where she called the first author her soul mate. You can read the full introduction in the Instagram post below:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör EW – Source (@emmawatson.source)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Fans really like the feelings shared by the icon Hermione Granger, and they live by how close her relationship with her former partner in the film was. Some fans even claim that they cried while reading the intro, while others are not completely convinced that their relationship has always been completely platonic, saying that the actress does not quite directly deny a couple of drunken kisses.

While this may be true, these two have a history of simple friendship. Tom Felton doesn’t shy away from sharing memories of special memories between the two of them and even new moments of their life together in more recent times. You can check out one of these post-Harry Potter memories in the Instagram post below, in which Felton appears to be teaching Emma Watson to play guitar:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Tom Felton (@t22felton)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The two definitely look cozy, and actor Draco Malfoy’s simple signature seems vague about their relationship, but at least for now, he and his friend seem to share mutual respect and platonic love for each other. Although, of course, if the stars come together in the future, maybe we could potentially see a romantic match between two Harry Potter stars. But it’s worth noting that Emma Watson is currently in a serious and committed relationship with her longtime boyfriend.

However, the two practically grew up together, as both played significant roles in the Harry Potter franchise and interacted on set for ten years. It’s only natural that fans ship them, and Tom Felton responded to claims that they had a romantic relationship. At the same time, he explained that they have a very deep relationship, and that he cares deeply about the actress. And this relationship is sure to last for many years.

Tom Felton’s book with a loving foreword by Emma Watson is due out in just a few weeks, on October 13. Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard is a behind—the-scenes look at what it was like to grow up on the set of Harry Potter (and it’s also Felton’s first memoir). I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some information about the history and relationship between Felton and Watson. In the meantime, you can also stream all eight films of the series with a Peacock subscription.