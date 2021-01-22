Emma Watson: this break that totally broke her heart!

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Watson had confided in the subject of her terrible break up with rugby player Matthew Janney!

Emma Watson has always been discreet about her private life. It must be said that her love life has not always been happy. The young woman had to face a rupture which totally broke her heart.

It was her relationship with England rugby player Matthew Janney that left him with a bitter taste. Indeed, their separation did not go well. Emma Watson had a hard time getting over it. She looked devastated.

In an interview with The Mirror magazine, a source said the athlete and Emma Watson were having a great love affair. They seemed very much in love with each other. But it did not last.

The young woman said the breakup was “horrible”. A shocking word that shows how much she suffered from this breakup. The pretty blonde even spent a few days in a private place in Canada.

EMMA WATSON FOUND LOVE AFTER HER DIFFICULT RUPTURE

In an interview with Vogue, Emma Waston also confided without taboos: “I felt really uncomfortable. Even before my relationship ended. I had a silent retreat. ”

The Harry Potter actress also added, “I really wanted to know how to be home with myself.” Despite this very difficult time, Emma Watson did find love again.

Indeed, the actress lives the perfect love with Californian entrepreneur, Leo Robinton. Last April, a source told Daily Mail: “Emma and Leo have done everything in their power to keep their love private.”

The source also added: “Emma introduced Leo to her parents. It’s very serious with him “. Emma Watson now looks full of love to her boyfriend. Case to follow!